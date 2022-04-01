Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Miscreants steal handbag from car parked outside school in Dugri

Complainant Taranpreet Manro of Chhabra Colony, Pakhowal Road, said her daughter studies in Sat Paul Mittal School, Phase 2, Dugri, Ludhiana.
When she went inside the school in Ludhiana to bring her daughter, some unidentified miscreants smashed the car window on the driver’s side and took away her handbag (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 39-year-old city resident lost 1.25 lakh and some jewellery items after unidentified persons smashed her car window and took away her handbag when she had gone to pick up her daughter from school.

Complainant Taranpreet Manro of Chhabra Colony, Pakhowal Road, said her daughter studies in Sat Paul Mittal School, Phase 2, Dugri. On Wednesday afternoon, she went to the school to pick up her daughter and parked her Mahindra Thar Jeep on the roadside. When she went inside the school to bring her daughter, some unidentified miscreants smashed the car window on the driver’s side and took away her handbag.

As per her police complaint, the handbag contained 1.25 lakh cash, a gold bracelet, keys of her bank locker and other important documents.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Davinder Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 454 (tress pass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons. Police are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to trace the accused.

