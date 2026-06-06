Ludhiana missing girls: Punjab women’s panel seeks police report by June 8

The Punjab State Commission for Women has sought a detailed report from Ludhiana police by June 8 after taking cognisance of reports that nine girls went missing in the city within a span of 48 hours, raising concerns over women’s safety and public security.

The panel exercised its statutory powers under Section 12 of the Punjab State Women Commission Act, 2001, which allows it to independently intervene in matters involving the violation of women’s rights and dignity. (HT)

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Issuing a notice to Ludhiana commissioner of police (CP) Swapan Sharma, panel chairperson Raj Lalli Gill said the commission had intervened following reports in the media and digital platforms regarding the disappearance of girls. It has sought a status report on the investigation and the measures being taken to trace the missing girls.

The panel exercised its statutory powers under Section 12 of the Punjab State Women Commission Act, 2001, which allows it to independently intervene in matters involving the violation of women’s rights and dignity.

Responding to the notice, Sharma said that 11 FIRs pertaining to 13 missing girls had been registered across various police stations in Ludhiana in recent weeks. “Investigations conducted so far have not revealed any evidence of kidnapping, abduction or the involvement of any organised criminal network,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Sharma, preliminary inquiries indicate that the girls had left their homes voluntarily due to personal or family-related reasons. “Police teams were working continuously to trace all those reported missing and reunite them with their families,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Sharma, preliminary inquiries indicate that the girls had left their homes voluntarily due to personal or family-related reasons. “Police teams were working continuously to trace all those reported missing and reunite them with their families,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said of the 13 girls reported missing, four have already been traced and reunited with their families. In one of the cases registered at Jamalpur police station, three girls who had gone missing were located in their native village in Uttar Pradesh and were brought back.

The remaining cases were being actively investigated through technical surveillance, field inquiries and coordination with other agencies, police said.

Sharma maintained that while there was currently no indication of an organised kidnapping racket or criminal conspiracy behind the incidents, all possible angles continued to be examined as part of the investigation.

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