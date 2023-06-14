Ludhiana: MLA Bagga’s son becomes MC’s legal advisor, Oppn cries foul

The joining of MLA, Madan Lal Bagga’s son as a legal advisor to the municipal corporation on Tuesday has evoked sharp criticism from opposition leaders. The opposition has alleged that Bagga, the representative from Ludhiana North, has used his influence to get his son, Gaurav Khurana, appointed to the post. The MLA, however, claimed that his son has been recruited by a private company that got the contract for managing the civic body’s legal affairs. (HT File Photo)

Opposition leaders alleged that this this will create a parallel power centre in the civic body and criticised the Aam Aadmi Party leader for straying from the promises made during the elections.

Gaurav Khurana took charge as a legal advisor with the MC and joined his office at MC’s Zone A.

The MLA, however, claimed that his son has been recruited by a private company that got the contract for managing the civic body’s legal affairs. He added that the recruitment process was transparent and the opposition’s allegations have no foundation.

Former Congress councillor Baljinder Singh Bunty said, “AAP had come to power after promising that they would not follow the footsteps of previous leaders, but it has been proven wrong.” He called for an investigation into how Gaurav was chosen over the other applicants.

Inder Aggarwal, former councillor from the Bharatiya Janata Party, said that it is unethical on the part of the MLA to get his son appointed to the post and it can lead to a conflict of interest as well as breach of trust.

He said, “The appointment will create a parallel authority within the MC and I fear that the officials will serve the interests of the MLAs son, given his influence.”

Affirming that he had no say in the appointment, Bagga said, “My son and I have separate lives and he has been appointed as per his eligibility and qualifications.”

He pointed out that his son has not joined a government post, but has rather been hired by the private firm, Gretis India Private Limited, for a year.