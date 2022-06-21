Ludhiana | MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal inaugurates road re-carpeting project

At a time when residents have been lambasting the authorities for delay in reconstruction of Police Colony road, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal inaugurated a ₹1.87 crore project to recarpet the road, passing through Sector 32 and 33 on Chandigarh road, on Tuesday.

The residents of the area had been raising hue and cry over the delay in reconstruction of the road and had also conducted a meeting with Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) authorities recently.

The legislator said the project was in limbo for nearly five years due to “apathy” of the previous government, but now, the project with a revised estimate has been finalised and the work has been started.

He said earlier, there was no provision for drain lines on the road, which has now been included in the project. Further, directions were issued to the authorities to keep a check on quality of work and ensure its timely completion.