Ludhiana | MLA Dawar inaugurates open gym in his ward

Ludhiana Central MLA Surinder Kumar Dawar inaugurated another open gym in his ward number 53.on Wednesday.

Councillor Pinky Bansal and Gurmukh Mitthu were present on the occasion. Residents of the ward, especially the senior citizens, expressed gratitude for the installation of the gym in the vicinity of their homes. Several residents worked out using the new machines after the inauguration.

A resident of the ward said, “This gym has good quality, light exercise machines that can be used by the senior citizens too. We are grateful to the MLA for the said initiative.”

MLA Dawar said he was working towards installing several open gyms installed in Ludhiana Central constituency, so that everyone in the constituency remains healthy. Senior citizens should use these facilities to lead an active lifestyle.