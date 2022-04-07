Ludhiana | MLA Gurpreet Gogi inspects Malhar Road, deliberates on road widening

With visitors and shopkeepers on Malhar road facing trouble due to traffic congestion and rising parking issues, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, along with chief engineer of local bodies department Ashwani Chaudhary, inspected the site on Wednesday and deliberated upon the steps that can be taken to widen the road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials, along with the legislator, also visited Sarabha Nagar main market to discuss the steps to increase the parking area. The shopkeepers were also invited to the site to take their suggestions.

The shopkeepers rued that they were earlier not involved in the planning process and the road portion of Malhar road has been reduced by around 30 feet on both the sides by establishing a footpath, cycle track and parking area. This is resulting in traffic chaos in one of the busiest roads of the city. The shopkeepers also demanded more parking space in Sarabha Nagar market.

Gogi asked the chief engineer and other officials to widen the road portion. Similar directions were also issued to increase the parking area in Sarabha Nagar main market. He stated that directions have been issued to the staff to make minimal changes in the current design to reduce wastage of public money. Projects to transform Malhar road into smart road and retrofitting of Sarabha Nagar market were the pet projects of former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Gogi, however, said the changes aimed at resolving the problems, and not due to political differences.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malhar road shopkeepers welfare association president Paramjit Singh said it is important to increase the width of the road to ease traffic. “We hope the authorities will now incorporate the suggestions given by shopkeepers,” said Singh.

MLA Gogi also inaugurated the project to reconstruct internal roads of SCD Government College at a cost of ₹68 lakh. Gogi also assured construction of a hall in the college premises. Motivating the students to excel, Gogi assured the students that AAP will eradicate the menace of drugs from the state.