Ludhiana MLA installs boards with helpline for lodging corruption complaints

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claiming to take a tough stance against corruption, party’s Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi has installed boards mentioning helpline (855-885-6061) of government offices in his constituency, asking the public to call on the number if any official seeks bribe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Such boards have come up at municipal corporation’s Zone-D office, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) office in Feroze Gandhi Market, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) office on Ferozepur Road, and police stations among other government offices.

Gogi had recently issued the helpline, inviting suggestions and complaints from the residents of his constituency.

The same has also been shared on social networking platforms.

Gogi said that a few complaints of harassment and corruption at government offices have also poured in and his team is verifying them at present.

The development comes close on the heels of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann launching an anti-corruption helpline (950-120-0200) at the state level.

The legislator, however, said that an additional helpline has been issued to stop harassment of the public and corruption in the government offices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People have been complaining about corruption and the AAP is already working to eradicate the menace from the state. Boards have been installed at most of the government offices falling under the Ludhiana West constituency. People can call on the number, if any official asks for a bribe. Strict action will be taken against the officials found guilty and the complaints will be dealt with on priority basis,” Gogi added.