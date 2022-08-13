Ludhiana | MLA Khaira extends support to members of PAUSA on Day 2 of hunger strike

With the Punjab Agricultural University Students’ Association (PAUSA) sitting on hunger strike over the failure of state government in filling the vacant posts in state agriculture and horticulture department, Congress MLA (Bholath) Sukhpal Khaira met the protesting students on Saturday and assured to take up the matter at the state-level.

The hunger strike by PAUSA member Babanpreet Singh entered the second day on Saturday and a team of doctors also visited the protest site for his medical check-up. Students have been protesting on the university campus for around three weeks.

Khaira extended his support to the agitation raised by the PAUSA, stating that the government should fill the vacancies at the earliest as it will not only provide employment to the educated youth but will also help farmers.

He said the matter would be taken up at the state-level and Congress would put pressure on the government to fulfil the demands of the protesting students.

Students stated that 410 posts of agriculture development officer, 150 posts of horticulture development officer, 20 posts of soil conservation officer and 370 posts of agriculture sub-inspector are lying vacant in the state departments.