Ludhiana MLA lodges FIR against unidentified person for posting objectionable video

Congress MLA from Ludhiana East constituency Sanjay Talwar says an unidentified person has posting an objectionable video featuring his “look-alike” on Facebook page ‘Congress Mukt Punjab’ with an intention to malign his political image
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Congress MLA from Ludhiana East constituency Sanjay Talwar has again approached police with a complaint that an unidentified person has posting an objectionable video featuring his “look-alike” on Facebook page ‘Congress Mukt Punjab’ with an intention to malign his political image.

The video is about some party wherein his look-alike is seen next to some women dancers.

The MLA claimed that he had nothing to do with the video, and the accused had posted the video intentionally with his name.

The MLA also added that his wife Meenu Talwar had fallen sick on January 25 and died on February 2. He said at the time of grief, his opponents had been targeting him to malign his political image.

Tibba station house officer (SHO) Pramod Kumar said that a case has been registered under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. Efforts were on to identify the culprits, he added.

On February 13, MLA Talwar had lodged an FIR against the admin of the same Facebook page for posting his doctored video and demanding 50 lakh from him. He claimed that the accused had threatened him that he would circulated his videos if he (Talwar) failed to meet his demand.

On February 4, MLA’s brother Ajay Talwar had filed a complaint against Shiromani Akali Dal ward president Pramjit Singh alias Pamma for posting a derogatory post against his family. Ajay had stated that after the demise of his sister-in-law Meenu Talwar, Paramjit posted derogatory posts, claiming that she died after consuming poison. He also tried to malign the MLA’s image by accusing him of having extramarital relationships.

Pamma had surrendered before the court on February 12 in the case and availed bail on the same day.

