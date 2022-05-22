Ludhiana | MLA Madan Lal Bagga inspects desilting work at Buddha Nullah
Ahead of the monsoon season, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (north) Madan Lal Bagga on Sunday inspected the desilting work at Buddha Nullah.
Bagga was accompanied by superintending engineer Rajinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurtej Singh, sub-divisional officer Sukhdeep Singh and other civic department officials.
Bagga said a poclain machine, 12 tippers and four bulldozers were pressed into service to clean the stretch near Chand Cinema bridge. He told that in the past, the silt was removed and heap was kept along the old drain, which would get back into the Buddha Nullah during monsoon.
He informed that on Sunday, garbage was removed from the old drain and loaded simultaneously into the tippers and about 65 tippers were used for the purpose.
MLA Bagga said the advance cleaning of drain will provide relief to residents in 12 municipal wards of his constituency.
Earlier, during the monsoon season, the water used to enter the house of residents.
UP budget session: Main oppn party SP gathers ammo against govt
Lucknow: In the budget session of the UP legislature beginning Monday, the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party with increased strength in the state assembly, will attempt to corner the state government over many issues. The Samajwadi Party, which had won 47 seats in the UP assembly in 2017, won 111 seats in 2022.
Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan preside over cultural event in Ludhiana
Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presided over a cultural event organised by Udaya Kerala Arts and Sports Club at Guru Nanak Bhawan, Auditorium-2, here on Sunday. Sandhwan was accompanied by local MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Ashok Prashar Pappi.
Suspense on: Azam absent at crucial SP meet, but colleagues say will show up at budget session
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party senior leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan (who was recently released from jail) and his MLA son Abdullah Azam skipped the key meeting of Samajwadi Party legislators in Lucknow on Sunday, a day before the budget session of Uttar Pradesh legislature. Amid Azam skipping the meeting and continued speculations that he is miffed with the party and its leaders, several party leaders say that Azam will attend the budget session.
Ludhiana | Jarkhar Academy seize semi-finals berth in Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival
Jarkhar Hockey Academy edged out Sahnewal Club to make it to the semi-finals of the senior wing of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village here. Sahnewal Club defeated Jarkhar Academy 2-1 in a penalty shootout after the game ended tied 7-7. Since Sahnewal procured 11 points in the tournament, it will vie in the quarter-finals match to advance in the competition.
Fuel prices slashed: Ludhiana BJP leaders hail Centre’s move
Local BJP leaders hailed the move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the centre for slashing fuel prices. State general secretary of BJP Jeevan Gupta said the move will provide much-needed relief to people as the government has reduced prices of petrol by ₹9.5 per litre and diesel by ₹7 per litre.
