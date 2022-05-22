Ludhiana | MLA Madan Lal Bagga inspects desilting work at Buddha Nullah

Ahead of the monsoon season, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (north) Madan Lal Bagga on Sunday inspected the desilting work at Buddha Nullah.

Bagga was accompanied by superintending engineer Rajinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurtej Singh, sub-divisional officer Sukhdeep Singh and other civic department officials.

Bagga said a poclain machine, 12 tippers and four bulldozers were pressed into service to clean the stretch near Chand Cinema bridge. He told that in the past, the silt was removed and heap was kept along the old drain, which would get back into the Buddha Nullah during monsoon.

He informed that on Sunday, garbage was removed from the old drain and loaded simultaneously into the tippers and about 65 tippers were used for the purpose.

MLA Bagga said the advance cleaning of drain will provide relief to residents in 12 municipal wards of his constituency.

Earlier, during the monsoon season, the water used to enter the house of residents.