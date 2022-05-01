Ludhiana | Modi-led BJP govt is pro-capitalist: AITUC Punjab V-P

To mark May Day, a public function was held at bus stand here on Sunday by All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Joint Council of Trade Unions and different unions of the municipal corporation where workers raised their voice for their rights and to fight against the communal and divisive forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vice-president of AITUC Punjab and general secretary of the Joint Council of Trade Unions D P Maur said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the centre is pro-capitalist,” adding that, jobs have reduced sharply and unemployment has risen to a great extent.

He said in the name of labour reforms, laws for workers’ rights are being flouted by the government and new laws are being made in favour of the capitalists.

“Contractual system of labour is being extended where the rights given to workers do not apply and the minimum wage is not paid. Prices of diesel, petrol, cooking oil and essential food items are skyrocketing. It has become difficult for them to run their homes,” Maur said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charan Singh Sarabha, patron, Punjab Subordinate Services Federation (PSSF), said workers had contributed in the freedom struggle and in the post-independence nation building. At the same time, they fought for their legitimate rights such as eight-hour workday, job security, provident fund, medical facilities, minimum wage, right to form unions, combining wage increase with inflation.

Government School Teachers Union leader Parveen Kumar said contract teachers should be made permanent. PSSF, Ludhiana president, Harbans Singh presided over the function. Surinder Singh Bains, general secretary, PSSF, Ludhiana, also addressed the gathering.

Among those who addressed the rally were MS Bhatia, Randhir Singh Dheera, Kewal Singh Banveet, Chamkaur Singh, Rachpal Singh, Sukhwant Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Daljit Singh, Saroj Kumar, Arjun Prasad, Balvir Kaur and Dalip Singh Kheepal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}