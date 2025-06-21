Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Monsoon to hit city in 3-4 days, says IMD

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2025 09:40 AM IST

The the India Meteorological Department‘s Chandigarh center director Surender Paul has said moderate pre-monsoon showers are expected in the district till June 23

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city can expect the onset of monsoon in the next three to four days. “The conditions are favourable at the moment, and we may see the monsoon enter the state and reach Ludhiana in the next three or four days,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD Chandigarh Center.

The atmospheric conditions are reported to be suitable for a smooth advance of monsoon in the state. (HT File)
The atmospheric conditions are reported to be suitable for a smooth advance of monsoon in the state. (HT File)

The atmospheric conditions are reported to be suitable for a smooth advance of monsoon in the state. “Monsoon has reached parts of Rajasthan, and the synoptic conditions are suitable for the monsoon to move into Punjab,” said Pavneet Kaur Kingra, HoD of department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

IMD director Paul also said that moderate pre-monsoon showers were expected in the district till June 23. “Some monsoon winds do make their way in advance and cause pre-monsoon showers. Ludhiana, like other parts of the state, can experience moderate rains in the next three days,” he added.

As per the IMD’s release, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into many parts of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh and conditions are also becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over some parts of Punjab in next 3-4 days.

“Light to moderate rain likely at many places on June 23, 25 and 26; at most places on June 22 and at few places on June 20, 21 and 24 in Punjab,” the release forecasted. “Said spell is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning with gusty wind (speed 30-40kmph) at isolated places,” it added.

The IMD is expecting to have a normal monsoon this year. The normal amount of rain in the city during the monsoon season (late June till September) is measured at 599.7 mm rain by the PAU. Last year the city saw 524.7 mm rain during the season.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Monsoon to hit city in 3-4 days, says IMD
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On