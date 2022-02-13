Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Mother, son, 2 aides arrested for drug peddling
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Mother, son, 2 aides arrested for drug peddling

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff, Jagraon, Ludhiana, arrested a woman, her son and his two aides in a drug peddling case on February 11
Sub-inspector Gursewak Singh said the police had arrested the drug peddling accused on Aligarh-Jagraon road stretch in Ludhiana, following a tip-off. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff, Jagraon, arrested a woman, her son and his two aides in a drug peddling case on February 11 and recovered 1,500 intoxicant pills, a motorcycle and a scooter from their possession.

The accused, have been identified as, Paramjit Kaur of Hans Kalan village, her son Gagandeep Singh, his two aides Ajaydeep Singh of Chowkimann village and Sukhwinder Singh of Dhatt village.

Sub-inspector Gursewak Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, Jagraon, said the police had arrested the accused on Aligarh-Jagraon road stretch, following a tip-off. “The accused were moving towards Jagraon, riding a bike and a scooter, when the police stopped them for checking. On frisking, as many as 1,500 intoxicant pills were recovered from their possession,” he said.

A case under Sections 22, 55, 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at Jagraon police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP