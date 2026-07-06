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Ludhiana: Mother-son duo held with 15 kg ganja, drug money

The accused have been identified as Prakash Bharati, a native of Bihar currently residing in Kotla Afgana village in Ludhiana, and his mother, Mandrika Bharati

Published on: Jul 06, 2026 10:25 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The city police have arrested a woman and her son for allegedly trafficking narcotics and recovered 15 kg of ganja, 31,400 suspected to be drug proceeds, packaging material and a scooter allegedly used in the crime from their possession.

An FIR under Sections 20, 25, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered. (HT Photo)
An FIR under Sections 20, 25, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Prakash Bharati, a native of Bihar currently residing in Kotla Afgana village in Ludhiana, and his mother, Mandrika Bharati.

ASI Kapil Kumar, in-charge of the Ishwar Colony police post, said he was on routine patrol with other police personnel when they intercepted Prakash Bharati and recovered 5 kg of ganja from his possession.

An FIR under Sections 20, 25, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Focal Point police station.

During interrogation, the police uncovered the alleged involvement of Mandrika Bharati, who was subsequently nominated in the case and arrested.

Further investigation led to the recovery of another 10 kg of ganja, taking the total seizure to 15 kg. The police also recovered 31,400, believed to be drug proceeds, along with empty pouches allegedly used for packaging the contraband.

 
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