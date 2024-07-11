Ludhiana: MP Arora meets Union health minister Nadda

Rajya Sabha MP and a member of standing committee on health and family welfare Sanjeev Arora met with Union health minister JP Nadda on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha MP and a member of standing committee on health and family welfare Sanjeev Arora. (HT File Photo)

In a statement on Thursday, Arora highlighted his active participation in parliamentary duties, particularly focusing on health and family welfare issues. Since joining the House, he has raised eight questions in Parliament related to these matters.

Arora urged Nadda to make the Ayushman Scheme more effective, noting that the average expenditure on patients treated under the scheme is currently ₹12,000, which is too low. He pointed out that the average bed count in empanelled hospitals is around 45, indicating that larger hospitals with critical treatment facilities are mostly inaccessible to Ayushman patients. He discussed several measures to improve the scheme’s success.

Arora also discussed changes in health insurance plans to reduce out-of-pocket expenses, currently around 60%. On medical education, he addressed the cap of 150 MBBS seats, suggesting that older medical colleges with adequate infrastructure should be eligible for more seats. He also recommended reinstating respiratory medicine as a separate subject in the UG course, given the relevance of COVID-19, TB and recent respiratory pandemics.