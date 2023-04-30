MP Arora expresses sorrow over gas tragedy in Ludhiana

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora on Sunday expressed grief over the gas tragedy in Giaspura. NDRF teams after gas leak incident at Sua road, Giaspura area in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In a statement issued here today, he said that he has spoken to deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and asked details about the tragic incident.

Arora said that most of the victims belonged to poor families, therefore, he has assured to provide treatment free of cost to the injured people at the DMCH here.

Arora has also assured full support to commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

The MP said he has also spoken to the principal of DMCH and made all arrangements in the emergency ward if anyone is required to be shifted.