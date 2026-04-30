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Ludhiana: Muck, overflowing drains choke Tajpur dairy complex roads

The issue has also highlighted the unresolved problem of cow dung disposal. The complex is to get a compact biogas plant for on-site processing

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 06:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The streets of Tajpur dairy complex have been swamped by muck, with cow dung and dairy waste lying up to a foot deep at several places after drains overflowed repeatedly. The situation has disrupted daily operations, with workers forced to wade through the filth to transport milk and cattle feed, while dairy operators blame narrow drains and faulty slope for the crisis.

Dairy operators blame narrow drains for the overflow. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The situation has affected routine work at the dairy complex, where workers are forced to push carts carrying feed and milk through the muck or carry supplies on their heads. Many are slipping while navigating the muck-covered lanes.

Dairy Union president Lovely Singh said the drainage system was inadequate and difficult to maintain.

“The drains are too small. We cannot even clean them properly as they are too narrow for a hoe. They keep overflowing and dairy waste spreads across the streets,” he said. “The drains also lack proper slope to carry waste to the effluent treatment plant (ETP),” he added.

Instead of reaching the ETP, where liquid waste is to be treated before being discharged into the Buddha Nullah, the waste spills onto roads and, during rain, flows directly into the drain.

The issue has also highlighted the unresolved problem of cow dung disposal. The complex is to get a compact biogas plant for on-site processing, though officials said it would take time. Until then, dung is to be lifted and transported elsewhere for processing.

However, dairy operators have refused to place dung outside their units for collection, saying the already congested streets would become further blocked.

Superintending engineer, O&M Cell, MC, Ekjot Singh said it was not possible to collect dung from inside every unit and operators had been asked to place it outside or use carts for disposal.

 
drainage system solid waste cow dung
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Muck, overflowing drains choke Tajpur dairy complex roads
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Muck, overflowing drains choke Tajpur dairy complex roads
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