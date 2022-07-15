Ludhiana | Municipal elections to be held by the end of this year: Minister

At a time when different political parties are eyeing the municipal elections for the biggest municipal corporation (MC) of the state, local bodies’ minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the elections in the city would be held by the end of this year.

Nijjar was in the city to take part in different events on Friday. “Ward delimitation process is going on and will be completed soon,” he said, adding that elections would be held in Patiala, Jalandhar, among other corporations, in the state and delimitation had been mostly completed in those cities too.

The last municipal elections in Ludhiana were held in the month of February in 2018.

Making preparations for the elections, the councillors and aspiring candidates of different parties have already started the field work and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs are inaugurating different development works to woo pubic in the city.

Meanwhile, the minister also spoke on the poor financial condition of the MC and said efforts were being made to improve the situation and generate more funds. The MC has been struggling to pay the salaries to its employees.

No new illegal colony to be allowed in the city

When questioned about the mushrooming of illegal colonies, especially in the outer areas of the city, the minister said state government would work out some solution for the colonies already established as the government does not want plot holders to bear the brunt, but no new illegal colony would be allowed to establish in the city.

Directions have already been issued to the officials to take strict action against under construction illegal colonies, he said.