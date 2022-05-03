Ludhiana | Murder bid accused’s kin pelt police with stones

Kin of a man accused of murder bid pelted a police team with stones when they went to arrest him in Bajigar Basti of Daad village on Sunday. The accused, Saka Mohammad, managed to flee the spot in the melee.

Saka Mohammad’s brother Rashid Mohammad, mother Nazira Mohammad, Rashid’s wife Reshma and their aides have been booked for Sunday’s incident. The FIR in the case pertaining has been registered under Sections 353, 186, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code, on the complaint of assistant sub-inspector Ashwani Kumar of Jodhan police station of Ludhiana Rural. The accused are yet to be arrested.

The attempt to murder case dates back to February 25, 2021, when the accused had allegedly called the victim to Mansooran on the pretext of selling his Volkswagen Polo car and opened attack with him with sharp-edged weapons.

Two aides of Saka Mohammad have already been arrested in this case.