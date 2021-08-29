Ludhiana: Murder bid on man for refusing to broker settlement in attempt to murder case

A man, who is facing murder charges, kidnapped his 45-year-old friend and tried to compel him to convince a complainant who had levelled attempt to murder charges against his aide to drop the matter on Friday. However, when the man refused to intervene, the murder accused pistol whipped him and threw him out of a moving vehicle.

The accused are Jaswinder Singh Bindi of Sahibana village, and his aides Lucky Gujjar of Kakowal Road and Sahil of Ajit Nagar. Bindi was out on parole.

The victim, Vishal Saini, 40 of Chandralok Colony, Rahon Road said that on August 25 Bindi asked him to meet him at Gol Market around 9.45pm. When he reached the spot, the accused forced him to sit in their vehicle.

Bindi told Saini that Lucky had a fight with the owner of a dhaba near the railway station, who was known to Saini and asked him to intercede in the matter.

When Saini refused to intervene in the attempt to murder case, Bindi started abusing him and threatened him with a gun.

Saini said he was carrying his licensed .32 bore pistol. Jaswinder snatched his pistol and started threatening him. Meanwhile, Lucky, who was sitting on the back seat of the car, also flashed a gun and threatened to kill him. He then assaulted him with the handle of the pistol and, pushed him out of the moving vehicle and fled.

Assistant sub-inspector Anil Kumar, who is investigating the case said that the police have lodged FIR against the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily acausing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) , and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act. The police have seized the SUV used by the accused but the accused are on the run.

Bindi and his friend Jagdeep Singh had allegedly gunned down a realtor Manjit Singh, 42, of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, following a verbal spat during a birthday party at a restaurant and bar in a mall near the Old Session Chowk on September 13, 2019.