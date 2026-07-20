Ludhiana: Narrow escape for AAP councillor, her husband as mini-truck rams parked car

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from ward number 19 Nidhi Gupta and her husband Abhishek Gupta had a narrow escape after an over-speeding mini truck hit their car parked outside their residence in Sector 39 on the Chandigarh Road. Nidhi and her husband had parked the car outside the house five minutes before the mishap.

The mini truck that hit the vehicle of AAP councilor Nidhi Gupta in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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A mini truck crashed into a park after plowing through the boundary wall and a security guard cabin belonging to the councillor.

The Moti Nagar police lodged an attempt to murder case against the unidentified truck driver, who managed to escape from the spot leaving the vehicle on the road.

Abhishek alleged that after the mishap two unidentified persons turned up there and recorded the video of their damaged car. The police booked the unidentified duo too.

Gupta stated that on July 17 after he and his wife parked their car outside their house, a mini truck struck their vehicle, crashed through the security cabin and boundary grill, and plowed into the park.

After the mishap, the driver of the mini truck, who was reportedly under the influence of liquor, fled leaving the vehicle on the spot. Later, two men appeared there and recorded the video of the car.

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{{^usCountry}} ASI Sahib Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR under sections 109 (Attempt to murder) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) has been lodged following the statement of Abhishek. Things will be clear after the arrest of the driver. The police have taken the mini truck into their custody. Investigation is on for the identification of the accused driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASI Sahib Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR under sections 109 (Attempt to murder) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) has been lodged following the statement of Abhishek. Things will be clear after the arrest of the driver. The police have taken the mini truck into their custody. Investigation is on for the identification of the accused driver. {{/usCountry}}

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