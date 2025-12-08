Ludhiana: Narrow escape for family of 14 as five two-wheelers set ablaze

A family of 14 had a narrow escape in the Janakpuri area in the wee hours of Sunday after a group, suspected to be drug addicts, set four vehicles parked outside their home on fire. The flames quickly engulfed the house. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the street. A CCTV grab shows one of the accused setting bikes on fire in Janakpuri area of Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT)

The division number 3 police registered an FIR against five juveniles after the video of the incident went viral. According to homeowner Amarpal Singh, around 2:30 am on Sunday, the suspects allegedly ignited the parked vehicles, reducing four motorcycles and a scooter to ashes. The family, fast asleep inside, was alerted only when neighbours noticed the blaze and called them. By the time they reached the gate, the fire had already spread to the curtains inside the house.

“We could barely breathe. Smoke had filled every corner,” said Gurpreet Kaur, one of the family members. “If we had woken up two minutes later, we would have all burned alive.”

A 90-year-old woman, Swaran Kaur, in the house suffered breathing complications due to the smoke. Amarpal Singh said the youths had often been stopped from consuming drugs in the locality. His family runs an electrician’s shop and also sells fast food (chole-bhature).

Local councillor Simranjit Singh Simmu condemned the incident, calling it “deeply alarming.” He said the situation in the area had worsened despite residents previously helping police trap drug peddlers. “If the police fail to clear the area of drug addicts, we will go to the police commissioner’s office and hand over the keys to our homes and shops,” he warned.

Inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the division number 3 police, said an FIR has been registered against five juveniles for setting vehicles on fire.