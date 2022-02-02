Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Narrow escape for three passengers as SUV plunges into Sidhwan canal
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Narrow escape for three passengers as SUV plunges into Sidhwan canal

Police rescued three passengers from an SUV that fell into the Sidhwan canal in Ludhiana on the night of January 31; the authorities later fished out the car as well
Police rescued three passengers after their SUV fell into the Sidhwan canal in Ludhiana. (Getty Images)
Police rescued three passengers after their SUV fell into the Sidhwan canal in Ludhiana. (Getty Images)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 12:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three Moga residents had a narrow escape after their SUV plunged into Sidhwan canal near Barewal bridge on Monday late.

Police managed to rescue the passengers, who suffered minor injuries, and later fished out the vehicle.

The owner of the car, Manjot Singh, 27, said the accident took place when their car went off the road amid dense fog. They were on their way back from a party in Haibowal late at night.

Singh said he and his friend were able to find a way out the vehicle and called for help. Police, on being informed, rescued the two. The third passenger, Hakam, a cook, swam out of the water.

Sub-inspector Didar Singh at the PAU police station said the police pulled the car out of the canal on Tuesday morning using a JCB machine and handed it over to the owner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out