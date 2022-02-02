Ludhiana: Narrow escape for three passengers as SUV plunges into Sidhwan canal

Three Moga residents had a narrow escape after their SUV plunged into Sidhwan canal near Barewal bridge on Monday late.

Police managed to rescue the passengers, who suffered minor injuries, and later fished out the vehicle.

The owner of the car, Manjot Singh, 27, said the accident took place when their car went off the road amid dense fog. They were on their way back from a party in Haibowal late at night.

Singh said he and his friend were able to find a way out the vehicle and called for help. Police, on being informed, rescued the two. The third passenger, Hakam, a cook, swam out of the water.

Sub-inspector Didar Singh at the PAU police station said the police pulled the car out of the canal on Tuesday morning using a JCB machine and handed it over to the owner.