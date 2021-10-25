Ludhiana: Narrow escape for two car occupants as road caves in at Haibowal

A man and his son had narrow escape after the car they were travelling in got stuck in a 4-ft deep and 9-ft wide road cave-in at Haibowal on Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 7.15am when Arun Sahni of Joshi Nagar was passing the area with his son Abhishek. According to Arun, when they got on to the main road after driving out of Joshi Nagar, a portion of the road caved-in and one of the front wheels of their car got stuck in it, ultimately causing the vehicle to overturn. Some passersby came to their rescue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Activist Kumar Gaurav, who reached the spot after the incident, said, “Over 20 days have passed since the MC had dug up the main road from Rekhi department store to Gurudwara Bhuri Wala for installing sewer lines. After installing the sewer lines, the workers covered the dug-up portion with soil. But the soil was not properly pressed in and no levelling was done. Due to this, the road caved-in after rain,” he said. He also showed several other points on the same stretch where cave-ins could occur. Gaurav said apart from the municipal corporation (MC) authorities, the MLA of the area is also to be blamed for not monitoring the works properly.

MLA Rakesh Pandey said, “It is the responsibility of the MC to monitor the work and ensure the safety of commuters.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintending engineer Ravinder Singh said the department will carry out an inspection to know the reason behind this cave-in.