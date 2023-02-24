Ludhiana: Need to ensure affordable healthcare to public, says MP Arora

The need to ensure affordable healthcare facilities for the people of Punjab, especially the poor, was in focus during a panel discussion on Friday at the 5th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2023 held in Mohali.

During a discussion on the theme “Evolving Healthcare and Medical Ecosystem”, Sanjeev Arora, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana said that both public and private partnership is needed to provide affordable healthcare to the public, but the government should spend more.

Arora, who was giving details of the panel discussion on his return to Ludhiana, expressed his opinion that only 1.98% of India’s total GDP is allocated to healthcare, while the global average is around 7-8%.

He said that the government should increase its spending on healthcare facilities, including healthcare, research, and alternative medicine, to better assist those in need.

Arora said that the private sector always looks first for potential generate revenue.

Arora requested the Pharma Industry to make the healthcare facilities as affordable for public as possible

