Friday, May 31, 2024
Ludhiana: Neighbour held for stealing cash, jewellery

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 31, 2024 11:53 PM IST

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh; Ludhiana police lodged the FIR following the statement of his neighbour, Varun Sachdeva

The Daresi Police arrested a Jaswant Nagar resident for allegedly stealing cash and gold from the almirah of his neighbour, who called the accused to his house to repair the locks.

The complainant stated that locks of his almirah have developed snag. He called on his neighbour Amandeep for the repair. (Getty image)
The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh. The police lodged the FIR following the statement of his neighbour, Varun Sachdeva.

The complainant stated that locks of his almirah have developed snag. He called on his neighbour Amandeep for the repair. The accused came and left the house after repairing the locks. The complainant added that when he checked he found that 1 lakh in cash, a gold bracelet and a gold ring kept in the almirah were missing.

He suspected Amandeep of stealing the gold and cash. When asked, the accused refused. Thereafter Varun filed a police complaint.

ASI Santokh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police probed into the matter and lodged an FIR against Amandeep under section 380 (theft) of the IPC. The police arrested the accused and recovered cash and jewelry from his possession.

