Ludhiana: Nepalese girl tries to rob house, drugs its residents

A Nepalese girl attempted to execute a robbery at a residence in Sector 30 on Chandigarh Road by drugging a cook, babysitter, and a visitor present in the house, police said on Friday. Nepalese girl tries to rob house, drugs its residents in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

However, her plan was thwarted when the vigilant house owner, Gunjan, spotted suspicious activity on the live CCTV camera feed and promptly alerted her neighbours.

The victims were rushed to civil hospital for treatment, where their condition has been stated to be stable.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO at Division number 7 police station stated that the accused failed to rob the house. He said that they are in the process of filing an FIR. A hunt is on for her arrest.

Gunjan, the owner of the house, said that a few days ago, a young Nepalese girl approached her through a job link for the position of domestic help. She asked the girl to provide identification documents such as Aadhaar Card, which the girl failed to produce at the time. She instructed her to return with the necessary documentation on a later date. She said that she was not even aware of the name of the girl.

The woman stated that on Thursday, she and her husband were at work, leaving behind a cook, a babysitter, her 7-month-old child, and a woman who had come to meet her. Seizing the opportunity, the accused came to her home and laced the food with sleeping pills.

She added that she was monitoring the live footage from the CCTV cameras positioned within her residence. Observing something fishy, she contacted her neighbours to go to her home to check the matter. The accused fled from the scene when the neighbours arrived there but was captured on the CCTV camera.