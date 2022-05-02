Ludhiana | Newlywed couple kidnapped, thrashed for marrying against parents’ wishes

The parents and relatives of a woman, who had married a man of her choice, kidnapped and thrashed their daughter and son-in-law in Bishanpura village on Sunday.

The accused kidnapped the newly wed couple from Ramgarh Sivia village of Raikot, and took them to Bishanpura village, where they thrashed them and left them injured. The locals rushed the couple to the hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have arrested the woman’s father Bhagwant Singh, and two relatives Amarjit Singh of Dhuri and Jarnail Singh of Maksudran, while the victim’s mother Paramjit Kaur, Vicky, Pannu, Dara, Billa, Lovely, Kala sarpanch and panchayat member Pinder Singh.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the groom’s sister, Arshdeep Kaur of Raikot, who said her brother, Jugraj Singh had married Amanjot Kaur of Bishanpura on April 5 against the will of her family.

“The couple were visiting me on Saturday, when the accused turned up there and kidnapped them, “ she said.

Assistant sub-inspector Resham Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police carried out a raid at the accused’s house, but they had already fled after thrashing the couple, and the villagers had taken them to the hospital. A case has been registered under Sections 365 ( whoever kidnaps or abducts any person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Couple in live-in relationship thrashed by woman’s husband, relatives

Ludhiana A couple in a live-in relationship was thrashed by the woman’s husband and three others at 33 Futta Road in Daba on Sunday. The couple was on its way to purchase vegetables and groceries.

The accused are Jaswinder Singh, his father Harjinder Singh, their relative Manga Singh of Zeera and their aide, who is yet to be identified.

The complainant, Jaspreet Singh, 28, of City Garden Colony, said, “I have been living with a married woman for six months. On April 26, when we were going to the market her husband and other relatives intercepted our way and assaulted us with sharp-edged weapons.”

Assistant sub-inspector Jagtar Singh said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 ( criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Daba police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}