Ludhiana: Newlywed found murdered, hunt on for husband, say police

A 21-year-old woman was found murdered in a rented house in Mohalla Fatehganj on Tuesday evening, just four months after her love marriage. Police believe the accused, her husband Sunil, may have killed her after learning about her previous marriage, which she had kept secret. He is currently on the run. Sunil and Radhika had solemnised marriage four months ago. (HT File)

The victim, identified as Radhika, had recently moved into the house with Sunil, shifting from Tibba Road just four days before the murder. Police suspect that she may have been strangled to death on Sunday, and her body was left decomposing under a pile of clothes.

The incident came to light when local residents noticed a foul smell. They informed the landlady, Gurwinder Kaur, and Radhika’s brother Krishna, who lives nearby. Assistant commissioner of police (central) Anil Bhanot confirmed that an FIR for murder has been registered against Sunil. He said the body had marks of strangulation and the victim’s arms were tied with cloth. Police have formed multiple teams to search for the accused.

Radhika’s sister Asha said that the couple had married in a temple four months ago despite initial opposition from Sunil’s family, who later accepted the relationship. The couple was planning to officially register their marriage.

Division number 3 SHO Aditya Sharma said their investigation revealed that Radhika was already married before moving in with Sunil, but had not told him. Two days before the murder, Sunil reportedly discovered a clue about her past, which led to an argument. Police suspect this triggered the murder. The SHO also mentioned that the victim’s family claimed the two were married, but they have no legal proof. Authorities said there is a possibility that the couple was in a live-in relationship.