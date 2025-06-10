‘A lesson’: After Meghalaya honeymoon murder shocker, MP CM's caution over marriage decisions

In the wake of the shocking murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly by his wife, during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday expressed deep anguish and used the incident to issue a strong caution over marriage decisions. Relatives and friends of Sonam Raghuvanshi held protest when she was missing after her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in Meghalaya.(PTI)

The Meghalaya murder case has stunned the public, with Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi allegedly being killed by contract killers during a honeymoon trip to the state—allegedly at the behest of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, in connivance with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha. Follow Meghalaya murder case live updates

The Meghalaya murder case prompted Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav to call for more scrutiny and diligence in matrimonial arrangements.

"The Sonam Raghuvanshi–Raja Raghuvanshi incident is a lesson to the society as well as a very painful incident. It teaches us several lessons. When two families come together through marriage, things need to be taken care of very minutely. Letting children go so far also needs to be thought about. I am hurt by this incident," CM Yadav told news agency ANI.

Terming the murder “painful,” he urged families to exercise utmost care when finalising marriage proposals and to consider the broader implications of such unions.

Earlier today, Indore’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Rajesh Dandotiya, confirmed that four accused [apart from Sonam Raghuvanshi] have been arrested in connection with the murder. They have been identified as Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

“All four accused are currently in the Indore Police Commissionerate. The Shillong Police interrogated them. The transit remand of the three accused was taken yesterday. Today, the fourth accused has been arrested. Shillong Police will take all four accused with them today after taking transit remand,” Dandotiya said.

Sonam Raghuvanshi was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi–Ghazipur main road on Monday, according Uttar Pradesh Police. She was kept at the Sakhi One Stop Centre in Ghazipur and was later transferred to the District Hospital for a medical examination.

Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, both from Indore, went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Raja’s body was discovered in the East Khasi Hills district on June 2, triggering a massive search for Sonam who was initially suspected to have been abducted.

Sonam Raghuvanshi made a dramatic reappearance late on Sunday from Ghazipur, with a call to her family members and subsequently a ‘surrender’, as per police.