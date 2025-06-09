Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Influencer sister slammed for viral wedding reels

After the arrest of Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others in the Meghalaya murder case, reels from Indore man and victim Raja Raghuvanshi's wedding have gone viral on social media, especially from an account which claims to be his sister with thousands of followers. Raja Raghuvanshi's wedding reels from influencer sister's Insta account go viral(Instagram/Shrasti Raghuwanshi)

The reels show the family getting ready for Raja and Sonam's wedding. All the reels have been shared by a woman who identifies as Raja's sister Shrasti Raghuwanshi, an influencer with over 370k followers on Instagram.

Some of the reels were on popular Instagram or social media trends, showing Raja Raghuvanshi in a joyful mode before and during his wedding.

Since the couple's disappearance, Raja's sister has made several appeals on social media for information regarding her brother. On June 2, 2025, Meghalaya Police confirmed it had found Raja's body in a gorge and launched a murder investigation.

Following his death, police officials have named his wife - Sonam Raghuvanshi - as the prime suspect. After being missing for two weeks, Sonam reportedly surrendered herself to police officials in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

With the investigation underway, Sonam has been accused of plotting Raja's murder with the help of four other men.

Following the confirmation of her brother's death, the Indore influencer has taken to Instagram and share reels and posts seeking action against Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The influencer has also accused the 24-year-old of “killing” her brother.

HT.com could not independently verify the influencer's relation with murder victim Raja Raghuvanshi.

Netizens slam Indore influencer for using brother's death

Due to the large number of reels on Instagram and shorts on YouTube, several netizens have slammed Shrasti for using her brother's death for clout on social media.

"Woman literally using her brother’s deαth to get views on Instagram," stated one such user on X.

Several comments on her Instagram posts also show netizens slamming the influencer for sharing stories regarding Raja Raghuvanshi's death and "sensationalising them."

"Wife killed husband and sister earning money , views and followers through brothers death. Shameful ....is social media for mourning brothers loss?" commented one such user on Instagram.