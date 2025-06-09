Sonam Raghuvanshi taken to Ghazipur hospital, appears shaken on CCTV cam | WATCH

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband during honeymoon in Meghalaya, was brought to the Ghazipur Medical College in the Uttar Pradesh district, after her dramatic ‘surrender’ and arrest over the case which turned from being a suspected accidental death probe to a murder investigation. CCTV footage from the Ghazipur Medical College, where Sonam Raghuvanshi was brought after her arrest, showed her being accompanied by police personnel, seemingly shaken and lumbering.(PTI)

Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested in the early hours of Sunday from a dhaba at UP's Ghazipur after she called her family members and told them of her presence.

Police said Sonam surrendered before the Nandganj Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, while three others involved in her husband's murder, including a man she was allegedly in an affair with, were arrested in overnight raids.

CCTV footage from the Ghazipur Medical College, where Sonam Raghuvanshi was brought after her arrest, showed her being accompanied by police personnel, seemingly shaken and lumbering.

From honeymoon to murder

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found on June 2, days after he left for his honeymoon with Sonam, and what initially appeared to be an accidental death turned into a murder probe with the discovery of a machete, the suspected weapon.

The discovery of Raja Raghuvanshi's body led to a massive search for his newly wedded wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, who her family and in-laws initially was abducted.

Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi left for their honeymoon from Madhya Pradesh's Indore to Meghalaya's Shillong on May 20 and went missing on May 23. On Monday, after an over two-week long search, Sonam Raghuvanshi was found at a ‘dhaba’ in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, over 1,200 kilometres away from Meghalaya.

The newly wed Indore man’s wife and a man she was in a relationship with hired three assassins to take him out while the couple was on honeymoon in Meghalaya, investigators said on Monday based on a probe across three states.

As reported by Hindustan Times earlier, Indore’s additional deputy police commissioner Rajesh Dandotiya said Raj Kushwaha, 20, the man Sonam, 25, was in a relationship with, planned the murder on May 18 after the couple got married seven days earlier. Kushwaha allegedly hired Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kumar, and Akash Rajput to kill Raja Raghuvanshi. All of them have been arrested

Dandotiya said that Sonam, who was traced to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, supported the plan and shared their location with the three assassins. He added that a Meghalaya Police team arrived in Indore on Sunday and arrested Kushwaha and Chauhan. Kumar was arrested in Sagar (also in Madhya Pradesh) while Rajput remained on the run.