Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: NGO stages symbolic protest against MC over illegal constructions
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: NGO stages symbolic protest against MC over illegal constructions

Slamming the Ludhiana MC’s building branch for not taking action against illegal constructions in the city, members of Yuva, an NGO, staged a symbolic protest outside the civic body’s Zone B office near Shingar cinema
As per the NGO, they have submitted multiple complaints with the Ludhiana MC over illegal constructions, but to no avail. (Representative image)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:52 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Slamming the municipal corporation’s building branch for not taking action against illegal constructions in the city, members of Yuva, an NGO, staged a symbolic protest outside the civic body’s Zone B office near Shingar cinema. They lit candles and diyas outside the office in a bid to wake the authorities from their deep slumber.

President of the NGO, Kumar Gaurav, accused the assistant town planner (ATP) and other officials of the building branch of adopting corrupt practices. “The officials have adopted corrupt practices and no action is taken against unauthorised constructions. We will also file a complaint against the same with the local bodies department,” said Gaurav.

Gaurav said that he has submitted repeated complaints against illegal constructions in areas falling under Zone A and B including Sundar Nagar, Meena Bazar Chowk and Tajpur Road, but they have turned a deaf ear.

Despite attempts to reach ATP of Zone B, Kuljit Mangat, he was not available for comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP