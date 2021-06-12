Ludhiana NGOs protest interlocking tiles around trees

Slamming the civic body for ‘defying’ the orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT) wherein the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) was directed against pouring concrete and installing interlocking tiles around one metre radius of trees, members of different NGOs under the banner of Council of Engineers staged a protest outside the civic body’s Zone-D office on Friday.

Standing at the entry of MC office with placards in hands, the protesters said that the civic body has even failed to remove the cemented portion around the trees outside its Zone-D office in Sarabha Nagar and the department is continuing with the same illegal practice while taking up development projects in Ghumar Mandi, Malhar Road, Haibowal Kalan and other areas.

Kapil Arora from Council of Engineers, Harpreet Soin from Wake Up Ludhiana, Jaskirat Singh and Kuldeep Khaira from Naroa Punjab Manch also joined the protest.

They said that trees are unable to absorb water and other nutrients after concrete is spilled around them. According to them, even the roots of trees are damaged, which makes them weak and they fall in the event of thunderstorm and strong winds.

“We had moved NGT against the illegal practice and in March, personally handed over the orders of the green tribunal to MC officials, wherein the court had directed the authorities to leave one metre radius around the trees. But they are still disobeying the orders,” Arora said.

Khaira said they will also be staging a protest outside the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) office on June 14 as they are indulging in the same illegal practice as well.

“If the authorities fail to respond, then we will be left with no other option than to file a contempt petition in the tribunal,” he added.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Directions have already been issued to the officials of bridges and roads (B&R) department to comply with the orders of the tribunal and leave a certain portion of area around a tree. I will direct the officials of the horticulture and B&R wings of the MC to look into these complaints.”