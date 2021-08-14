Ludhiana NGOs spearheading agitation to save Sutlej from pollution

Members of various NGOs and civil societies launched an agitation, “freedom from pollution”, on Saturday to spread awareness about the importance of protecting the Sutlej river and Mattewara forest from potential risks of industrial projects including Dhanansu Cycle Valley project and Mattewara industrial park.

While launching the agitation at Buddha Nullah point in Dhanansu village, they said that a series of protests will be held at different points in the coming days to spread awareness about saving the Sutlej, which is already being polluted by discharge from the nullah. NGOs including Punjabi Bhasha Prasar Bhaichara, United Sikhs, Sangharsh, Naroa Punjab Manch, Initiators of Change and Vigilant Citizens Forum participated.

Jaskirat Singh from Naroa Punjab Manch, industrialist Ranjodh Singh and Kuldeep Khaira from Vigilant Citizens Forum said the Mattewara industrial park will add to the pollution in the river and damage the Mattewara forest.

Leading the group of protesters, Colonel (retired) CM Lakhanpal said, “The southern side of the high-tech cycle valley touches the nullah and an outlet of the sewage system is into the Buddha Darya. This can adversely impact the ongoing Buddha Darya rejuvenation project, if not handled carefully. Recent allocation of lands in the cycle valley to Birla and JK Group does not inspire confidence that Punjab is headed towards a cleaner future. The state needs eco-friendly industrial projects which do not cause air, water or soil pollution and industries like dyeing, textile, paper, cardboard and paint should be discouraged to save the existing natural resources.”

Residents stated that Sutlej not only supplies drinking water to different parts of Punjab, but also to Rajasthan and is also used for agricultural and other purposes.