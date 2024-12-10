Ludhiana: NGT hearing on effluent treatment plants advanced to Dec 23

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has advanced the hearing regarding the pollution caused by common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) in Buddha Nullah following concerns raised by activists from the Kale Pani Da Morcha. The hearing, originally scheduled for March 20, will now be heard on December 23 in response to the “blatant violations and misinterpretations” related to environmental norms. Activists have been seeking action over industrial units polluting the Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. (HT file)

Jaskirat Singh, a member of the Kale Pani Da Morcha, who attended the NGT meeting on Monday, clarified that the tribunal specifically stated that there was no blanket stay on the CETP located at Bahadur Ke Road. If any of the other two CETPs are found violating the norms, he stressed, action should be taken immediately. Singh also pointed out that the PPCB had misinterpreted the tribunal’s conditional stay order, which was never intended to prevent coercive action against the CETPs.

Singh further claimed that the PPCB cannot permit the discharge of effluents into Buddha Nullah in violation of environmental clearances. He called for the member secretary of the PPCB to file an affidavit explaining how this was allowed to happen. The NGT’s decision to reschedule the hearing to December 23 was significant, signaling urgency in addressing the ongoing pollution issue.

Kapil Arora, another member of the group, criticised the authorities for “misleading” the public. Referring to a report by deputy commissioner Jatinder Jorwal, Arora said the administration had promised to seek legal advice on the two CETPs located at Tajpur Road after the recent protest. However, Arora highlighted that no relief had been granted for the 15 MLD CETP and the decision on the Bahadur K Road CETP remained pending. He alleged that authorities were deliberately delaying the process.

On December 3, Kale Pani Da Morcha activists along with city residents had staged a massive protest, demanding action against the common effluent treatment plants of dyeing units dumping waste into the Buddha Nullah.