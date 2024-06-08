 Ludhiana: NHAI okays ₹18-cr bicycle track on Ladhowal Bypass - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: NHAI okays 18-cr bicycle track on Ladhowal Bypass

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 08, 2024 10:21 PM IST

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has given final approval for a bicycle track along the Ladhowal Bypass on national highway (NH) 95, officials said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has given final approval for a bicycle track along the Ladhowal Bypass on national highway (NH) 95, officials said.

According to MP Arora, the length of the track will be nearly 20 km (including both sides). (HT File Photo for reference)
Confirming the development on Saturday, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora said he got the information about the final approval by senior officers of NHAI in New Delhi. The proposal for a bicycle track at the cost of approximately 18.59 crore was submitted for approval.

According to MP Arora, the length of the track will be nearly 20 km (including both sides). A stretch of 3.2 km of metal beam crash barrier is proposed to rule out the possibility of conflict between cycles plying on the track and other vehicles. Provision of signs (cautionary/ informatory/ mandatory), markings, road studs and rumble strips have also been considered for the track.

Arora has written a letter to the NHAI chairperson Santosh Kumar Yadav, appreciating him for approval of the project. He added that this dedicated lane would provide a safe and segregated space for cyclists, encouraging use of eco-friendly transportation and promoting public health in the city. The project is a major win for Ludhiana and the people are grateful to the NHAI for recognising the need and taking decisive action, the letter added.

Arora added that the locals and the cycle industry appreciated the initiative.

Ludhiana: NHAI okays 18-cr bicycle track on Ladhowal Bypass
