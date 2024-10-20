Ludhiana: NHAI shoots off notice to DC over unauthorised advertisement poles in Khanna

The National Highways Authority of India on Friday issued a notice to the deputy commissioner over the unauthorised advertisements poles installed along the Khanna national highway, officials aware of the matter said. NHAI officials say the agency did not find representation in the advertisement regulatory committee recently formed by the Khanna MC. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The notice comes are the issue garnered media attention. In the notice, the NHAI sought an explanation on how the poles were installed without permission and instructed strict action against those responsible. HT has accessed a copy of the notice.

In the notice, NHAI project director Priyanka Meena referred to earlier communications and pointed out that according to Union ministry of road transport and highways circulars, advertisement hoardings are not allowed within the ‘right of way’ on national highways. The guidelines say these hoardings are a safety risk as they can distract drivers and lead to accidents. The notice sought immediate removal of the illegal advertisement poles. Action was yet to be taken in the matter till this report went to print.

NHAI officials said that a show-cause notice had been issued to the estate officer of the Khanna municipal council months ago, asking for the removal of these illegal advertisements along the GT Road in Khanna city.

NHAI officials added that the central agency did not find representation in the advertisement regulatory committee recently formed by the Khanna MC.