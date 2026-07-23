Ludhiana: Nitara, Surya lead charge on Day 2 of district badminton championship

The district badminton championship 2026, organised by the Badminton Association of Ludhiana (BAL), witnessed another day of exciting matches on Wednesday as around 600 shuttlers continued their quest for top honours at Shastri Hall, Guru Nanak Stadium. Around 600 shuttlers continued their quest for top honours at Shastri Hall, Guru Nanak Stadium. (Manish/HT)

On the second day, in the Boys Under-11 singles Round of 16, Madhav Jagga defeated Vivaan Gupta 15-9, 15-6, while Surya Jain survived a tough challenge from Adipta Das, bouncing back after losing the opening game to win 15-17, 15-4, 15-13.

Yuvain Viney Kakkar defeated Shubhjeet Pal 15-6, 15-8, Kanandeep Singh beat Gunav Jain 15-6, 15-4, Arihaan Mehta overcame Aryaveer Goyal 15-12, 15-12, Kabir Aggarwal defeated Viraaj Gupta 15-9, 15-6, Itish Bhalla got the better of Agamjot Singh 15-12, 15-8, while Devasya Gupta edged past Ayjot Singh 15-6, 16-14.

In the Girls Under-11 singles quarterfinals, Sunder Kaur Namdhari outclassed Adarshpreet Kaur 15-3, 15-1, Suhavi Kaur defeated Navika Goel 15-5, 15-2, and Nitara Sharma registered a hard-fought 15-11, 15-13 win over Evani. Nitara continued her impressive run by defeating Suhavi Kaur 15-3, 15-9 in the semifinal to book her place in the title clash.

The Boys Under-13 singles Round of 16 also produced competitive matches. Mayank defeated Parth Makkar 15-9, 15-11, Hunarveer beat Harsehaj Singh 15-4, 15-4, Kabir Sahni dominated Tanishq Singh 15-2, 15-2, Harshit Kumar overcame Vivaan Pathania 15-5, 11-15, 15-7, Anav Mahajan defeated Nitrit Puri 15-5, 15-11, while Nandeesh Kapoor outlasted Sanay Bhaskar in a thrilling contest 15-11, 11-15, 16-14.

In the Girls Under-13 singles Round of 16, Samaira Aggarwal defeated Sargun Kaur 15-6, 15-7, while Anmoolpreet Kaur Chouhan registered a convincing 15-8, 15-1 victory over Prabhnoor Kaur.

The Boys Under-19 singles Round of 16 saw Krishav Kaplish defeat Tanush Prashar 15-1, 15-9, while Vyom Chopra beat Stavya Bansal 15-8, 15-9 to progress further.

Quarterfinal matches in the Under-19 category witnessed several exciting battles. Stavan Jain edged past Arnav Negi 15-11, 16-14, Aditya Sharma recovered after losing the opening game to beat Khagesh Chadha 20-21, 15-7, 15-8, while Raghav Bhatia defeated Himonish Dhiman 15-3, 12-15, 15-12. In another closely contested quarterfinal, Maanvii defeated Nitara Sharma 15-10, 7-15, 15-11.

In the Boys Under-11 doubles quarterfinal, the pair of Yuvain Viney Kakkar and Rabia Kaur comfortably defeated Avni Gupta and Swara Pathak 15-7, 15-1 to advance.

The Girls Under-19 singles also witnessed competitive encounters. In the quarterfinals, Samaira Aggarwal defeated Anishka Tholatu 15-13, 15-7, while in the Round of 16, Prabhnoor Kaur Matharu rallied from a game down to beat Ananta Singh 13-15, 15-9, 15-9.