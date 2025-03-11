Ludhiana: ‘No entry for ruling leaders in villages’, farmers warn

In a strong show of dissent, farmers staged protests outside the residences of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in the district, warning that if their demands remain unmet, the ruling party will face severe consequences. The demonstration, part of a larger statewide agitation led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), underscored growing tensions between the farming community and the Punjab government. Farmer unions holding a protest outside the AAP MLA Jeevan Singh Sangowal’s residence in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Protesters gathered outside the Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Dyalpura’s residence on Monday, where farmer leaders made it clear that chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann and his party would be held accountable. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal accused the state government of misleading farmers by shifting the blame onto the Centre instead of addressing the issues within its own jurisdiction.

Rajewal criticised the CM for avoiding dialogue, walking out of meetings, and spreading misinformation about the farmers’ demands. Challenging the government, he urged Mann to hold an open discussion at any time and place, asserting that farmers could prove their demands fall within the state’s purview.

“If the government does not act, we will ensure that ruling party leaders are not allowed to step into villages for election campaigns,” Rajewal declared. He added that farmers would unite with traders, businessmen, and industrialists to expose what they described as the government’s deceptive tactics.

BKU Lakhowal president Harinder Singh Lakhowal and farmer leader Harmit Singh Kadian echoed Rajewal’s sentiments, stating that the protests were not just about past grievances but a warning for the future. They made it clear that politicians who ignore farmers today will not be welcomed when they seek votes tomorrow. The unions are set to decide next course of action on March 15.

MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura surprised farmer unions by joining them in the protest against his own government.

On Monday as the farmers reached his office in Payal constituency and started shouting slogans against the government and CM Mann, Giaspura walked towards them and sat on the road with them. He also joined them in shouting slogans. The MLA said that the government is with farmers at every front.