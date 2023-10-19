Ludhiana: Not paid in full, anganwadi workers in financial crisis

The anganwadi workers in the district find themselves ensnared in a financial crisis as they are only receiving half of their modest ₹10,000 monthly honorarium for the past seven months due to the delay in disbursement of the Central government’s share of their wages.

An anganwadi centre running in a gurdwara in Ghumar Mandi area in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

The anganwadi workers, who are not officially recognised as government employees and are compensated with an honorarium, have been struggling mere ₹5,500 as their monthly earnings for the last seven months.

“Out of the honorarium we are getting, only ₹5,500 is paid to us since the last seven months as the funds shared by the Central government have not been allocated so far. Out of whatever we get goes in paying additional bills like toys, furniture and utensils to run the centres,” says a 49-year-old anganwadi worker, who has served since 2009, requesting anonymity.

The delay in funds has tumbling effects as anganwadi centres, many of which operate from private properties, are grappling with unpaid rents, escalating conflicts with landlords over non-payment.

“The centre we operate from was rented a decade ago, now the rent we pay is ₹3,600. But only a few days ago, we got into a heated argument with the owner over non-payment of rent for the past ten months. Earlier, we paid rent for the initial two months, but now, after getting only half salary, we cannot be expected to pay ₹3,600 out of ₹5,500,” expressed another anganwadi worker from Ludhiana.

Apart from rent woes, anganwadi workers were promised various benefits, including phones, bill reimbursements, playkits, and medical kits for children. However, these promises have largely gone unfulfilled.

“We have not received medical kits, playkits post-COVID. The government advertises sanitary napkins being given to teenage girls under Udaan Yojna, but we have not received any in our stock for years. Additionally, we have to collect ration monthly from a designated area, incurring transportation costs of ₹500-700. The government is pressuring us to digitise everything without giving us the promised phones or, reimbursing us for the data and calls we make,” lamented another Anganwadi worker with over 25 years of service.

Despite multiple attempts, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) remained unavailable for comments.

Project superintendent, Amrit, said, “The department is receiving funds gradually. We have received funds up to November, 2022, and additional funds are in the process of allocation and disbursement as they become available.”

