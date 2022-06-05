Ludhiana | Now, all police stations to maintain visitors’ logbook
Visitors will no longer be allowed to simply barge into police stations, but will have to fill in their particulars and state the reason for their visit in the logbook kept at the entrance before they are granted an audience with the officers concerned.
Police officers privy to the development say the step will help bolster security at police stations, keep tabs on the footfall, and analyse the nature of complaints being registered. All those stopping at the police station will have to enter their name, address and contact number, reason for visit, time of visit and the official they want to meet in the entry register kept at the main gate before they will be allowed to step inside.
Earlier, only staff at the office of the commissioner of police had to jot down visitors’ details. So far, the entrance logbooks have been introduced at a few police stations, but soon all 29 stations and other wings of the Ludhiana police commissionerate will follow suit.
Sentries at the police stations have been directed to ensure all visitors fill the requisite details.
However, some police officials have called it a “pointless exercise.” An officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “Complainants do not visit alone, they always throng to the police station in groups. Both complainants and the accused are often accompanied by their neighbours, friends and relatives.
Another official, on condition of anonymity, said, “All people coming to the station to file a case will write ‘lodging complaint’ in the register, making analysis impossible.
“Many people visit the police station in distress or when there is an emergency. Is it right to insist that they fill the details before entering?”
Inspector Gurmukh Singh, Basti Jodhewal station house officer, said, “On the directions of seniors, an entry register has been kept on the main gate, and visitors are being asked to fill it.”
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics