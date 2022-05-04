Ludhiana | Now, cops told to walk at least 25,000 steps a week

Encouraging overweight police personnel to shed the extra kilogrammes, Ludhiana commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma set a weekly target of 25,000 steps for city cops.

The police personnel who lose the maximum weight, without any adverse affect on their physical and mental wellbeing, in three months will be honoured. Cops have already started playing volleyball, and performing yoga to whip themselves back in shape.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital senior dietician Dr Manmeet Kaur also apprised the cops of the diet conducive for losing weight during the morning parade.The police chief added that the department will hold special medical and yoga camps for police personnel and will also invite cops’ families for the same.