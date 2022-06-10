Ludhiana | Now, swindlers target parents of NRI students
Finding a new way to dupe people of their hard-earned money, the fraudsters are now targeting families whose children are studying abroad. The swindlers, posing as advocates, make calls to families, stating that their children, who have been arrested for drug peddling, need money to pay the fine and get bail.
The cyber cell has issued an advisory after receiving at least 12 such complaints.
A Janta Nagar resident lodged a complaint with the cyber cell stating that an unknown caller on June 1 introduced himself as a Canada-based lawyer and asked him about his son. “When I told him that my son is pursuing his studies in Canada, the accused said my son has been arrested in a drug case, adding that he got my phone number from my son, who asked to arrange fee to bail him out,” the complainant said.
“The accused demanded 3500 dollars fee to bail out my son, and also gave his bank account number, but when we contacted our son, he (son) informed that he was not arrested,” he added.
Further, he added that after he called his (accused) bluff, he lodged a complaint to the police.
Sub-inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge, Ludhiana cyber cell, said earlier, the fraudsters, posing as relatives settled abroad, used to make WhatsApp calls to victims stating that they were transferring dollars to their account and would take it back after returning to India. Later, they asked them to transfer some of the money, making an excuse that one of their friends needed some money urgently, the sub-inspector said.
After the people came to know about the trick, fraudsters found a new way to dupe them, the sub-inspector said, adding that people should inform the police immediately after receiving such calls.
