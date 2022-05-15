Ludhiana | NRI man accused of rape reveals victim’s identity on web channel, booked

A woman, who was duped into marrying a married man, has accused her NRI ‘husband’ of revealing her identity on a web channel after she refused to retract the rape allegations levelled against him in violation of the Supreme Court’s directions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An FIR was lodged against the accused, who is settled in the USA, and a relative, after the victim moved the Punjab and Haryana high court alleging that the police were refusing to take action against the owner of the web channel that had revealed the identity of a rape victim. She said that earlier too she had to move the court to get a rape case registered against the accused.

The victim, a resident of Haibowal Kalan, is a divorcee and has two children from her first marriage. “I was introduced to the accused by a neighbour in February 2019. He asked me to come to Sri Lanka for a meeting, and deposited ₹2.04 lakh in my account for the trip. We met in the island country on February 26, 2019, and got married on March 2, 2019. We stayed together till June 6.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman said that when they went to the court to register their marriage she found out that the accused was already married. “The accused said that his divorce with his wife was in the last stage,” she said.

On June 7, 2019 the accused returned to the US, and had stopped taking her calls. “His parents and family members also stopped entertaining me and my children. Later, I found out that his first wife had filed a domestic violence case against him, but neither of them had filed for divorce,” she said.

I had filed three separate complaints against the accused on August 9, 2019, August 16, 2019 and December 11, 2019, but an FIR was finally registered against the accused on January 23, 2021, 16 months after the first complaint was lodged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My in-laws were pressuring me to withdraw the complaint but when I refused, they revealed my name on the web channel, to humiliate me,” she said.

Sub-inspector Kuljit Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that the woman had filed a complaint on March 21, 2022, and an FIR had been lodged under Section 228A (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

Man, 2 women aides held for raping, blackmailing married woman

Ludhiana

A man and two women accomplices were arrested for raping and blackmailing a 26-year-old married woman on Friday.

The accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh, Geeta Rani and Suniari. The complainant, a resident of Jalla village, said the accused Geeta Rani, who was known to her, had invited her to her home on April 14. “ Gurpreet Singh and Suniari were also present there. The two women locked me in a room with Gurpreet Singh, who raped me. They recorded the sexual assault, and used the video to extort money from me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub-inspector Rajwant Kaur, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation)and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused at the Payal police station.