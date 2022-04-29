Ludhiana | ‘NRI relative in a pickle’: A con that conned the cops
Cops, advocates, and laymen: the list of people scammed by online fraudsters pretending to be their long-lost NRI relatives who have found themselves in a bit of a jam is long.
These ‘non-resident Indians’ have three primary modus operandi – promising to deposit a lump sum in the victims’ accounts, feigning a medical emergency, and pretending to be stuck at immigration checkpoints. Many people have fallen for their ploy not just in rural areas, but also in urban centres, including an advocate’s father who was duped of ₹26 lakh, and two cops who lost ₹50,000 and ₹2 lakh, respectively.
Ludhiana cybercrime cell has lodged 30 such complaints in 27 days. It is estimated that the gang has made around ₹1 crore from duping people. Cyber cell in-charge Jarinder Singh says, “Always stay alert, and cross-check with relatives or even the cybercrime office before transferring money.”
Peruse targets’ social media
“The gang members, who are believed to be operating from Punjab, Delhi and Jharkhand, use information gathered from their targets’ social media accounts to make themselves sound genuine,” he says.
In the case of the advocate’s father, the accused pretended to be relatives of the victims’ niece who is settled in Australia. In case of the cop posted in the vigilance department, the fraudster posed as the latter’s father who had been caught by immigration agencies.
On April 24, the police had booked an accused for duping Amarjeet Kumar, 62, a resident of Kot Mangal Singh, of ₹5.8 lakh by pretending to be his nephew, who is settled abroad.
Appeal to victims’ better nature
“These scammers pretend to be their targets’ old acquaintances, and say they want to deposit cash in the soon-to-be victims’ bank accounts. They also request the targets to deposit money in the bank account of a Punjab-based person who needs money for a medical emergency. At this point, another aide takes charge, and pretends to be a relative of the patient who is in dire need of funds. He assures the victim that their NRI relative will soon deposit the money in their account, and requests for cash in the meantime,” says Jatinder Singh, adding that the accounts in which money had been transferred had fake addresses.
In some cases, the con posing as relative says he has been caught at customs check or by an immigration security agency, and requests the target to transfer money to a bank account to settle the matter,” he says.
Fire breaks out in Meena Bazaar godown in Ludhiana
Fire broke out at a Meena Bazaar godown near Chaura Bazar on Thursday morning. The blaze started on the third floor of the building. Neighbours called the godown's owner, Shankar, and the fire department officials on spotting smoke emerging from the building. Two tenders were pressed into service for dousing the flames. The cause for the fire is not known yet, but a short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.
Chandigarh | Parking policy stuck in first gear
After putting in years of work, Chandigarh administration finally came up with a parking policy in 2020. But two years on, the policy still remains on paper with no actual impact on solving the city's acute and worsening parking problem. Recently, UT adviser Dharam Pal, after a review of the parking policy, found it to be “non-implementable” and directed officials to rework it so that it could be made workable.
Ludhiana | Mentally challenged man sodomised, 1 booked
Three days after a mentally challenged man was sodomised in Aassi Kalan village, the police lodged a case on Thursday. The accused was identified as Gulzar Khan alias Bittu Marasi of Jadtoli village. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI)Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri visits Ferozepur, reviews development works
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited Ferozepur on Thursday to review various projects under the Aspirational District Programme. He was apprised of the benefits being provided to the beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes of the Central government, especially education, health and agriculture. Puri along with the DC and additional deputy commissioner (development) Amardeep Singh Gujral visited an anganwadi centre at Satiyanwala village and interacted with local women and also gave them saplings.
Cong, SAD target AAP govt over power cuts in Punjab
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday targeted the Bhagwant Mann government for power cuts in the state. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a jibe at the CM, telling him that he must have realised by now that governance is a real challenge and not a laughter challenge. Mann said in case immediate remedial measures are not taken, the Congress will have to come on streets.
