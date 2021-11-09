Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Nurses protest at civil hospital over non-fulfilment of long pending demands
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Nurses protest at civil hospital over non-fulfilment of long pending demands

The district unit of Punjab State Nurses Association staged a protest outside the mother-child unit of the Ludhiana civil hospital on Monday against the recommendations of the 6th pay scale and non-fulfilment of their long pending demands
Members of the Punjab State Nurses Association protesting at the Ludhiana civil hospital on Monday. (HT photo)
Members of the Punjab State Nurses Association protesting at the Ludhiana civil hospital on Monday. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district unit of Punjab State Nurses Association staged a protest outside the mother-child unit of the civil hospital on Monday against the recommendations of the 6th pay scale and non-fulfilment of their long pending demands.

Members of the association stated that the senior and junior nursing staff will go on strike and not perform their duties at the civil hospital, including emergency services, if their demands are not met by Tuesday. A protest will also be staged outside the civil surgeon’s office, they added.

The demands of the protesting nurses include payment of allowance for food, uniform, nursing care etc; pay parity; removal of alleged anomalies in recommendations of 6th pay commission; introduction of old pension scheme for the regular employees recruited after 2004; regularisation of contractual staff and designation of nursing officers for staff nurses.

The protesting nurses stated that the demands have been raised several times in the past, but the government has not fulfilled them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out