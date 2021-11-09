Ludhiana: Nurses protest at civil hospital over non-fulfilment of long pending demands

The district unit of Punjab State Nurses Association staged a protest outside the mother-child unit of the civil hospital on Monday against the recommendations of the 6th pay scale and non-fulfilment of their long pending demands.

Members of the association stated that the senior and junior nursing staff will go on strike and not perform their duties at the civil hospital, including emergency services, if their demands are not met by Tuesday. A protest will also be staged outside the civil surgeon’s office, they added.

The demands of the protesting nurses include payment of allowance for food, uniform, nursing care etc; pay parity; removal of alleged anomalies in recommendations of 6th pay commission; introduction of old pension scheme for the regular employees recruited after 2004; regularisation of contractual staff and designation of nursing officers for staff nurses.

The protesting nurses stated that the demands have been raised several times in the past, but the government has not fulfilled them.