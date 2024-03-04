Ludhiana: Octogenarian crushed to death in front of police, 4 booked

A feud between two families in Himanyupur village led to the tragic murder of an 85-year-old man. The victim, Hari Ram of Himanyupur village, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Sensing his critical condition, the doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday. (iStock)

The accused, in the presence of police, allegedly rammed their SUV into the victim’s bike, leading to his death. The victim’s son also suffered injuries in the incident.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The victim, Hari Ram of Himanyupur village, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Sensing his critical condition, the doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday. The Sadar police have filed a murder case against four persons, including a woman.

The accused have been identified as Kulwinder Singh, his brother Gurmeet Singh, their mother Sarabjit Kaur and their friend Dr Sikandar Singh. The police have rounded up two of the accused.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Beerpal Singh, son of the victim. The complainant said that they don’t have any rivalry with the accused. He added that his cousin had a scuffle with the accused a few months ago in which a case was registered.

“Though me and my father were not involved in that scuffle, the accused nursed a rivalry against us too. They would often pass remarks at us,” said Beerpal.

Beerpal added that on March 1, when he was returning home after buying milk from, Kulwinder and Gurmeet started abusing him. He reached and narrated the whole incident to his family members and after discussion, he along with his father went to Lalton police post to file a complaint.

“When we were returning home, two police control room (PCR) motorcycle squad employees accompanied us to the house. When we reached near Kheri village, the accused came there in a Mahindra Bolero. The accused hit their bike with the SUV in the presence of police. When we fell on the road, the accused deliberately crushed the head of my father under the tyres before fleeing,” he added.

Further he stated that he rushed his father to a local hospital. Sensing his serious condition, the doctors referred him to PGIMER Chandigarh, where he succumbed to the injuries.

ASI Kulveer Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police registered a case against four persons under section 302 (murder) of the IPC. Two of the accused have been rounded up. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.