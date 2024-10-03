Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Officials urge farmers to stop stubble fires

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 03, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Accompanied by officials from various departments, including agriculture and PPCB, the officers visited villages like Haans Kalan, Chakar, Maunke among others.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and Ludhiana rural police SSP Navneet Singh Bains visited several villages on Wednesday and encouraged farmers to work with the Punjab government to protect the environment from the harmful effects of stubble burning.

DC Jitendra Jorwal and SSP Navneet Singh Bains talk to the farmers in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
DC Jitendra Jorwal and SSP Navneet Singh Bains talk to the farmers in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by officials from various departments, including agriculture and PPCB, the officers visited villages like Haans Kalan, Chakar, Maunke among others.

The officials discussed alternative crop residue management methods with farmers and highlighted how stubble burning damages both the environment and soil fertility by destroying essential nutrients.

The state government is actively campaigning against stubble burning and the district administration is closely monitoring the situation. They plan to manage 16.53 lakh MT of paddy stubble this season using 8,978 machines provided to farmers through various channels.

Jorwal said he would continue visiting the villages to promote these methods.

The officials praised farmers who have stopped burning stubble and are using eco-friendly practices to manage residue.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
