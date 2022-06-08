Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Online friend rapes 21-year-old after inviting her to meet family, booked

The accused, Arshdeep Mann of Ber Kalan village of Sangrur, had befriended the victim on a multimedia instant messaging application. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 02:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was booked for raping his 21-year-old online friend after taking her to a hotel on the pretext of introducing her to his family members on Tuesday.

The accused, Arshdeep Mann of Ber Kalan village of Sangrur, had befriended the victim on a multimedia instant messaging application.

The complainant said, “On June 6, the accused took me to a hotel on Pakhowal Road to introduce me to his sister and brother-in-law. He took me to a room and sexually assaulted me. He also warned me against telling anybody about the incident.”

Sub-inspector Rajandeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused had claimed that he wanted to marry the complainant, and therefore wanted to introduce her to his family members.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Sadar police station.

